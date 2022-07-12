The Mill plans to use grant money to make concert venue more accessible for all

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $200,000 grant is allowing The Mill in Terre Haute to make some big upgrades.
It's all part of a new series of regional READI grants.
The Mill has already been lighting it up with the sounds of summer, and soon the concerts will be able to reach an even bigger audience.
The owners plan to use the money to make the concert venue more welcoming for all.
"Pretty much all the walkways will be concrete. Then, the lighting around the venue will help the accessibility in and out. Also, ADA parking out front," co-owner Tim Drake said.
Co-owners Kelly and Tim Drake say the gravel is all going to be converted to a (concrete) hard space. It'll make the venue more ADA compliant, and easier for things like wheelchairs to travel.
"So, it's just easier to get here and move around the venue freely, making it a better experience for all."
You may recall the construction of this 60 by 60 by 75-foot tall stage top.
It has allowed more opportunities for different artists to come to play at the venue.
However, they are not done adding on yet...
"We are putting in some different venues and structures for our corporate tents, our bars, our entryway. I don't think we're ever going to stop building out here."
The venue is home to corporate, VIP, and general admission bars. On Wednesday, construction will begin on building permanent structures and rooftops for the general admission bar.
Skid Row and Warrant will be the next artists rocking out on the stage.
The show is set for July 30th.