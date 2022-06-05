The Mill opens for the season with Flo Rida concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill is officially open for the season, and people got low to Flo Rida for the first big concert!
The Mill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday evening to kick off a concert-filled summer.
People from all over the Wabash Valley made their way to Terre Haute for the first concert of the season.
Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer, says having this venue will bring more tourism and growth into town.
"People are usually going out of town to go to a concert. Usually fair time there's a concert, but that's only one time a year. So, getting to be able to go in our own backyard and enjoy a concert with our friends and have a good time means a lot to the community," Switzer said.
The next concert is set for July 9th with singer-songwriter Scott Stapp.