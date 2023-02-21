 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any shower or thunderstorm that develops
this evening will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Vigo,
northeastern Sullivan, Clay, Owen, northwestern Greene and
southwestern Putnam Counties through 945 AM EST...

At 908 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles north of Linton, or 18 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Vigo,
northeastern Sullivan, Clay, Owen, northwestern Greene and
southwestern Putnam Counties, including the following locations...
Gosport, Hymera, Coal City, Bowling Green, McCormicks Creek State
Park, Clay City, Farmersburg, Patricksburg, Coalmont and Cory.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 28 and 39.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

The Mill looks to gain support from community members and county leaders in expansion planning

  • 0
The Mill
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute attraction hopes to expand, and the owners think it could be a tourism boost worthy of support from the county through grants and other funding.

The Mill is eyeing big plans for the future. The concert venue recently announced a goal of adding several new attractions to its property. Some of the ideas include an ice skating rink, a water park, and an indoor music venue.

"Our mission is to bring a multitude of performing arts and entertainment to the Wabash Valley while creating opportunities to give back to the local community. Every day our dream is getting closer to becoming a reality," said The Mill in a press release.

The Mill is hoping to gauge interest from the community. There's a survey available for people to give their feedback. The owners also ask that people sign their petition, asking for county leaders' support, if they agree the venue could play a part in being a bigger asset to the local tourism economy. 

The support would potentially come from the food and beverage tax, ARPA funds, or READI 2.0 grants. Other local businesses and organizations have also submitted requests for grant money.

"The only way this vision comes to life is by making vast improvements to the infrastructure of the property," said The Mill.

We asked Commissioner Chris Switzer what help from the commissioners would look like. He said he can't speak to their plans but knows there are things local government wants to do. 

________________________________________

This story was updated Wednesday morning to reflect quotes, information, and renderings provided in an email WTHI-TV received.

