The Mill looks to gain support from community members and county leaders in expansion planning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute attraction hopes to expand, and the owners think it could be a tourism boost worthy of support from the county through grants and other funding.

The Mill is eyeing big plans for the future. The concert venue recently announced a goal of adding several new attractions to its property. Some of the ideas include an ice skating rink, a water park, and an indoor music venue.

"Our mission is to bring a multitude of performing arts and entertainment to the Wabash Valley while creating opportunities to give back to the local community. Every day our dream is getting closer to becoming a reality," said The Mill in a press release.

The Mill is hoping to gauge interest from the community. There's a survey available for people to give their feedback. The owners also ask that people sign their petition, asking for county leaders' support, if they agree the venue could play a part in being a bigger asset to the local tourism economy.

The support would potentially come from the food and beverage tax, ARPA funds, or READI 2.0 grants. Other local businesses and organizations have also submitted requests for grant money.

"The only way this vision comes to life is by making vast improvements to the infrastructure of the property," said The Mill.

We asked Commissioner Chris Switzer what help from the commissioners would look like. He said he can't speak to their plans but knows there are things local government wants to do.

This story was updated Wednesday morning to reflect quotes, information, and renderings provided in an email WTHI-TV received.