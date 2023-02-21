 Skip to main content
The Mill is asking for county money to expand

  • Updated
The Mill
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute attraction is asking for some help from the county. The Mill is looking to expand.

The concert venue hopes to add several new attractions to its property.

Some of the ideas include an ice skating rink, a water park, and an indoor music venue.

The Mill is asking people to sign a petition for county officials to give them money.

The money would potentially come from the food and beverage tax, ARPA funds, or REDI 2.0 grants.

We asked commissioner Chris Switzer what help from the commissioners would look like.

"I know that there are certainly things that the city and county want to do to help, such as water and sewer and stuff like that. But whatever they decide to do there is on their own dime. It's just our property. They get to lease it for a dollar. Whatever they want to do is on them," Switzer said.

