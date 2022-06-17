The Mill hosts a day of food trucks and live music

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill in Terre Haute hosted a day of food and fun Friday.
Several food trucks were at The Mill for lunch. They even had live music.
It's one of many events the mill is hosting this summer.
"Judging from what we got going on right now, we can safely say we are going to do another one. Today's about making a few mistakes here and there and making some big improvements," Owner Tim Drake told us.
There will be live music at The Mill through the night Friday. It will cost you $10 to get in.