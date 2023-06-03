 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The Miami Nation of Indians hosts its annual All Nations Gathering

Drums

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in Parke County, members of a Native American tribe held a Pow Wow!

The Miami Nation of Indians had its All Nations Gathering on their land in Rockville. The tribe views this as a weekend of fellowship, and sharing culture with all people.  

There was a drum circle and dancing that anyone could be a part of. Tribe members believe the drum is the heartbeat of our nation.  

Organizers say that this is just one way to show inclusion and remembrance.

“We want to teach the public and fellowship with the people - the citizens of Indiana. We want to be able to make a difference in our culture so it doesn't get lost. I think that's the most important thing," said Chief Brian Buchanan.

Tribe members also look forward to this event to encourage representation!

