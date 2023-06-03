The Miami Nation of Indians hosts its annual All Nations Gathering

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in Parke County, members of a Native American tribe held a Pow Wow!
The Miami Nation of Indians had its All Nations Gathering on their land in Rockville. The tribe views this as a weekend of fellowship, and sharing culture with all people.
There was a drum circle and dancing that anyone could be a part of. Tribe members believe the drum is the heartbeat of our nation.
Organizers say that this is just one way to show inclusion and remembrance.
“We want to teach the public and fellowship with the people - the citizens of Indiana. We want to be able to make a difference in our culture so it doesn't get lost. I think that's the most important thing," said Chief Brian Buchanan.
Tribe members also look forward to this event to encourage representation!