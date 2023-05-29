 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

The Merom Bluff Chautauqua is coming up - here's what you need to know

  • 0
Merom Bluff Chautauqua
By Chris Essex

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - Small towns are getting into the summer spirit, which means fun for you and your family.

The Merom Bluff Chautauqua is happening next weekend.

The event celebrates the history and beauty of the small town of Merom in Sullivan County.

Families can enjoy all sorts of entertainment, kids' activities, a flea market and food.

Organizers say it's a great event that helps support local students.

"We do this for our scholarship program for all the kids around the area. They have to donate some time in the community with us; then they get scholarship money to go to college," Event coordinator Rita Bean said.

The festival gates open at noon on Friday. There will be vendors and entertainment.

The festival closes at 9:30 p.m. Things start back up Saturday morning with breakfast.

There will also be a fishing tournament, parade, ice cream eating contest and much more.

Admission to the event is free.

Recommended for you