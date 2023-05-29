The Merom Bluff Chautauqua is coming up - here's what you need to know

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - Small towns are getting into the summer spirit, which means fun for you and your family.
The Merom Bluff Chautauqua is happening next weekend.
The event celebrates the history and beauty of the small town of Merom in Sullivan County.
Families can enjoy all sorts of entertainment, kids' activities, a flea market and food.
Organizers say it's a great event that helps support local students.
"We do this for our scholarship program for all the kids around the area. They have to donate some time in the community with us; then they get scholarship money to go to college," Event coordinator Rita Bean said.
The festival gates open at noon on Friday. There will be vendors and entertainment.
The festival closes at 9:30 p.m. Things start back up Saturday morning with breakfast.
There will also be a fishing tournament, parade, ice cream eating contest and much more.
Admission to the event is free.