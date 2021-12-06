The Meadows shopping center set to become a new business hot spot - here's what you can expect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center has been offering customers shopping, dining, and services since the 1950s.
Now, with more space available, business owners are happy to be bringing their businesses here.
New stores will be going into the old Stein Mart building and the basement. Those new businesses include a gym, a women's clothing shop, Ace Hardware and more.
Many business owners are attracted to the area because of the location and bigger space.
Owner of Intimate Whispers, Roni Elder says she is excited to be opening her new store in the Meadows to offer women comfortable and stylish clothing.
"We're going to specialize in mostly intimate loungewear. We'll have bathing suits and then just a few things mixed in like sweaters. Whatever we kind of find that we're like that would be cute that would sell well," says Elder.
The shop will be opening this month.
Another business coming to the Meadows is DH Phoenix Training.
Phoenix Elite Gym and Dedicated Health Gym have joined forces to create a bigger space that offers more classes. The gym will offer Boot Camp, women's self-defense classes, yoga, personal training, and more.
Co-owner Josh Riggs says clients are excited for this new partnership and more classes to be offered.
"Our facility is just more of a gym. It doesn't really involve much classes, and there's not much room for classes, so we feel this is going to give us a chance to reach out to a different population and make it more comfortable to people who like classroom environments," shares Riggs.
One of the five partners for the Meadows development, Polly Bryan, says shopping locally is important.
"I think people are kind of coming back around to small business so all of these places being small business helps," says Bryan.
If you would like to rent a space at Meadows Shopping Center for your business click here for more information.