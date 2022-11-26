The Meadows hosts largest vendor fair in history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The largest vendor fair in history took place at the Meadows shopping mall this weekend.
Nearly 100 business owners came out on Small Business Saturday to share their creations with the community.
People of all ages had a chance to get ahead on their holiday shopping and let's just say it was a successful day for business owners and shoppers alike.
From jewelry to woodcarvings, clothing, and baked goods, there was truly something for everyone!
The hope is to encourage more people to shop locally this year.
"Your small, local businesses are the ones that support your home ball teams, your schools, and other organizations in the area, so it's important to keep them going and keep them supported," Cindy Shidler, the owner of Cindy's Candy Corner, said.
Santa Clause himself also made a special appearance at the vendor fair.
If you missed out on Saturday's vendor fair, there will be another one sometime in December.