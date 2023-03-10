The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub in Vincennes celebrates grand opening

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana. Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&