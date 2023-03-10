The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub in Vincennes celebrates grand opening

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub is a place for those battling substance abuse addiction to begin their path of recovery.
Many people in the community have come together to break down the stigma of addiction and provide a safe and welcoming space.
The new hub also serves as a tribute to both Knox County Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier and Margaret Compton.
"She was a force in the recovery community in Knox County," said family member Donna Kaiser.
Compton served on the Board of Directors for the Knox County Drug Court Foundation and ran the substance abuse program at the Southern Indiana Regional Youth Village.
The struggles of addiction were something Compton was all too familiar with.
"She passed away with forty-five years of sobriety because when she was told that she needed to stop drinking, somebody reached out and pulled her up and she's been doing the same ever since," said Kaiser.
Unfortunately, Margaret passed away a year ago on March 7th.
A few weeks before Margaret passed, she and her family found out that the new recovery hub would be named after her.
"She had been so sick and so weak, and she sat up with such a bright face, not because it was going to hold her name but because it was going to happen," said family member Christy McPherson.
"This was something she had been dreaming about for a long time."
Now, the first-of-its-kind facility in Knox County can help people fight their toughest battles.
The facility will offer various support meetings, and art and yoga classes all while acting as a resource to connect those in recovery to the right people and groups.
Compton's husband and other family members say the support they've received from the community means so much.
"The turnout today from every part of our community was tremendous," said Steve Compton.
The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub is located at 509 North 7th Street in Vincennes.
