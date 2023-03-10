The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub in Vincennes celebrates grand opening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub in Vincennes celebrates grand opening

  • Updated
  • 0
Margaret Compton Recovery Hub

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub is a place for those battling substance abuse addiction to begin their path of recovery.

Many people in the community have come together to break down the stigma of addiction and provide a safe and welcoming space.

The new hub also serves as a tribute to both Knox County Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier and Margaret Compton.

"She was a force in the recovery community in Knox County," said family member Donna Kaiser.

Margaret Compton Recovery Hub Opens

Compton served on the Board of Directors for the Knox County Drug Court Foundation and ran the substance abuse program at the Southern Indiana Regional Youth Village.

The struggles of addiction were something Compton was all too familiar with.

"She passed away with forty-five years of sobriety because when she was told that she needed to stop drinking, somebody reached out and pulled her up and she's been doing the same ever since," said Kaiser.

Unfortunately, Margaret passed away a year ago on March 7th.

A few weeks before Margaret passed, she and her family found out that the new recovery hub would be named after her.

"She had been so sick and so weak, and she sat up with such a bright face, not because it was going to hold her name but because it was going to happen," said family member Christy McPherson.

"This was something she had been dreaming about for a long time."

Now, the first-of-its-kind facility in Knox County can help people fight their toughest battles.

The facility will offer various support meetings, and art and yoga classes all while acting as a resource to connect those in recovery to the right people and groups.

Compton's husband and other family members say the support they've received from the community means so much.

"The turnout today from every part of our community was tremendous," said Steve Compton.

The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub is located at 509 North 7th Street in Vincennes.

You can view the recovery hub's Facebook page by clicking here

