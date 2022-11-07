The local housing market is in a stronger position compared to other parts of the country

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to buy a house right now, you may be facing some extra challenges.
Experts are now warning of a potential nationwide housing market crash.
Fewer home sales and rising mortgage rates are contributing to an overall slowdown of the housing market, but here locally things may look a bit different.
What some are calling a stressful and uncertain time for buying and selling homes is not intimidating for local real estate agent, Steph McCarty.
"Sometimes it's easy for us to think of the worst-case-scenario, and that it's going to be really hard, but you know what I would say, it's going to be alright and we are going to get through this," Steph McCarty, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, said.
McCarty became an agent with Coldwell Banker just a few months ago. And for real estate agents like McCarty, it's truly an unpredictable time.
"I sold a home where I listed it and three hours later it was under contract and I have others that have been [listed] for several weeks," she said.
And McCarty is not the only one experiencing an unpredictable housing market. Many parts of the country are seeing not only a time of uncertainty but also a significant slowdown in sales.
According to data from the Census Bureau, nationwide new home sales fell 11% in September. This has to do with higher mortgage rates and there being fewer homes available for sale.
Here locally, McCarty says home sales have fallen slightly, but not as badly as people might think.
"There are always going to be people who will want to look at the future and see it as kind of 'doom and gloom,' but if we really look at the longevity of the housing market, there have been times where interest rates were in double digits and the housing market still did fine," she said.
McCarty says the good news is she doesn't believe the local area is anywhere near a major housing crash. But she does say it can still be a hard time for buyers to navigate.
This is her biggest piece of advice: "Don't wait," she said. "If you wait and just continue to wait that home you really want will be gone. So waiting, I don't think, is the right thing."
McCarty says home sales are still steady and will likely rise again this spring.