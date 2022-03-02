The Local Cost of the Ukraine-Russia War

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war can be felt here in the Wabash Valley.
Wednesday, gas prices rose to as much as $3.79 a gallon in parts of Terre Haute, but many farmers say, the rising gas prices are just the start.
"It's like everything else in the economy right now; we're seeing our input costs go up," Terry Hayhurst, the owner of Hayhurst Farms said.
Terry says that the main expense for his farm is fertilizer and chemicals, and those two prices have exploded.
"Almost everything has at least doubled in price, if not tripled since last year," Hayhurst said.
These rising costs are being felt nationwide, and there's plenty of uncertainty about what the future will bring.
"With the sanctions the U.S. put on Russia, fertilizer won't get out of Russia and come to the United States," Says Robert White, the Director of Government Relations for Indiana Farm Bureau.