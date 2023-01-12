"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force.
They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm.
Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will help strengthen school security.
"Unfortunately, we've had tragic events that have occurred all over our country," he said. "The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here. So, by putting more police officers in the school, we add that extra element of safety."
Previously, officers were hired from other local agencies, and Clarke said the addition of a school district police force will keep the overall community safe too.
"It allows us to address those situations ourselves," he said. "It keeps the other patrol officers and deputies from coming to the schools, and that then helps them respond to the remaining members of our community and help with their day-to-day calls."
Clarke said he wants to hire four full-time officers to begin and eventually grow the department, so there is a full-time officer at each school.
In the future, he would like to have multiple officers at each school and maybe even develop a criminology class for older students. But for now, Clarke is taking the development process step by step and keeping one focus in mind.
"We want to be there to build that relationship," he said. "Build a bond between students and law enforcement. Be good role models and just work with [students]."
Things like badges, uniforms, budgets, and job descriptions will have to be approved by the school board.