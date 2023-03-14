"The lack of transparency only makes the problem grow bigger" Parents and teachers want answers from South Knox School Board

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents and teachers at South Knox School Corporation were able to share their thoughts and concerns about the departure of Superintendent Tim Grove.
School board members met with a consultant through Indiana School Boards Association on Monday night.
A timeline was put in place in hopes of finding a new superintendent before the start of the next school year.
The goal is to have applications in by the end of April and a candidate named by the middle of June.
During the meeting, parents asked members of the school board for transparency.
The questions stem from the buyout of Superintendent Tim Grove's contract during the March 1 board meeting.
In a 4 to 1 vote, school board members approved a separation agreement and buyout of the contract for $195,000.
In Monday night's meeting, it was announced that it will cost an additional $3,500 to work with one of the Indiana School Boards Association's consultants.
Some parents began asking where exactly the money to pay for these services and the buyout of the Tim Grove's contract is coming from.
"Are you going to be cutting staff?" asked Patrick Cork.
"Is there a plan for any of that or is the plan for you each to give $50,000 to the corporation and then resign?"
Board members Jess Watjen, Michael Edwards, and Gary Holscher all declined News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield's request for comment.
School Board President Eric Carter did make a statement to News 10.
"You want to tell everybody everything. You don't want to not be transparent, but there is certain things we can and can't talk about I don't know exactly what those are," said Carter.
Do you think the South Knox School Board should be "transparent" about the reason for Superintendent Tim Grove's Contract Buyout?
While the three other board members physically present left at the end of the meeting, Carter stayed to talk with concerned parents and teachers.
Despite most questions remaining unanswered, many were appreciative that Carter took the time to listen to their concerns.
News 10 was able to obtain a copy of the Separation Agreement.