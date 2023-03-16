The Indiana Youth Institute and one local organization is speaking up for youth mental health

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Youth Institute reported over a quarter of high school students in Indiana have said they've seriously considered committing suicide in the past year. Officials say this is a huge jump since this was reported in 2016. It has also found Indiana is in need of more mental health care and treatment for young people. However, there seems to be some movement, even here, to change that.
The Indiana Youth Institute (IYI) is speaking up for youth mental health awareness. There's some work to be done, but one local organization is offering help now.
Christina Crist lost her daughter to suicide years ago. Crist is now the executive director of Team of Mercy. This team is dedicated to helping all ages struggling with mental health issues throughout the Wabash Valley.
"We just had a mission to find other individuals and see what their needs were," said Crist.
The IYI has released its Kids Count Data Book for 2023. This report provided an insight into the well-being of children across the state, down to each county. The IYI has shown there's a rise in mental illness in Hoosier youth.
Officials say there's a bigger need for more mental healthcare providers.
"In the state of Indiana, there are 560 mental health patients for every one mental health provider. That's kids and adults, but that number is indicative of how many people our mental health professionals are trying to serve, including kids," said Ashley Haynes with the IYI.
The data book shows the same need in the Wabash Valley. For example, the ratio in Parke County is 1,687 patients to 1 healthcare professional. Vigo County is lowest at 579:1. The most unbalanced ratio is in Clay County at 2,187:1.
Crist says there are many things that can contribute to poor mental health in Indiana's youth.
"There are so many things in society that keep changing; so many pressures on our youth, whether it be school, society, whether it be social media," said Crist.
Even though numbers may be stacked against the state, people like Crist are happy to see some headway being made, and that help is here.
"Reach out. Reach out to people that you work with. Reach out to family members. Reach out to Team of Mercy. We don't have all the answers, but what I can guarantee you is if there's something here in town, we're going to help you," said Crist.
The Youth Institute encourages you to join them at the upcoming State of the Child Address to learn more. There will be one in Vigo County on April 25th.
