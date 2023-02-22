The Indiana Supreme Court is lifting a statewide ban on cameras in the courtroom - Local judge is unsure how it will affect Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, local judges could decide if news media can broadcast and record trials and hearings. Journalists still would not be able to show jurors, minors, some victims or witnesses who have concerns for their safety. The changes go into effect on May 1.
The decision to allow cameras has to be made by the judge for each case.
It's something judges in Vigo County are considering ahead of time.
Vigo County Judge Chris Newton says he is unsure how the ruling might affect Vigo County.
While he does have some concerns, he says it can benefit the public to know what happens inside a courtroom.
He says he'll handle cameras on a case-by-case basis when it comes to letting cameras in his court.
"I don't think any of us are going to say okay, just come open up, just come on in and open shop, because it can be very distracting, getting those, even the in's and out of the camera...If it seems appropriate, I'd certainly allow that," said Newton.
If a case is open for broadcast, he hopes jurors won't be tempted by the media and be "Improperly influenced."
"We encourage jurors just as we do now to not look at any kind of media, whether it's television, newsprint, or on the internet, about a case," said Newton.
Anthony Fargo is an Associate Professor at the Media School in Indiana. He says cameras can be considered intimidating to anyone in the room, but he says it also adds credibility. Fargo says people will be able to see "justice served."
"Consider it like a lethargic purpose for the public to actually see justice being done. Particularly in heinous cases, the advantages are fairly strong," said Fargo.
He says a lot of times, the cases aren't like how many people envision them.
"I always found fascinating is how incredibly boring court cases often are, compared to the drama we see on law and order and shows like that," said Fargo.
At the end of the day, Newton hopes the public learns something from each case that is broadcast.
"Our job is to help educate people, so even when we make a decision that they don't like or appreciate if we can kind of tell them or explain why the case was deiced the way it was," said Newton.
Newton says many judges will meet in April for the Spring Judicial Conference. He says this will be a huge topic that will be discussed there.