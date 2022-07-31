The Indiana Special Session is now going into its second week of discussion and debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Special Session continues into its second week now, and many Hoosiers are still processing the decisions made during Saturday's session.
On Saturday, the Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill 1. The final vote was 26-20, narrowly passing the bill with the minimum of 26 votes needed to send it to the House.
This bill would ban nearly all abortions in the state. There would be some exceptions including rape, incest, and when the mother's life is at risk.
There were many mixed feelings at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday. Hundreds of Hoosiers came out to either protest or celebrate the decision.
Those in favor of the bill say it's about saving lives and those against say it violates women's rights and could put their health at risk.
"We are truly putting people at risk," Rima Shahid, the CEO of Women4Change Indiana, said. "We are sending a message to everyone that Hoosiers and our lawmakers are not putting the health of women first and that we are restricting women's bodily autonomy, and that we don't believe women have the ability to make decisions for themselves. That is the wrong message to send."
Senate Bill 1 will now move to the House of Representatives for further discussion.
Also at Saturday's session, more relief could be coming to your wallet soon. That's because the Indiana Senate also approved Senate Bill 3. This is the proposed inflation relief bill that saw a final vote of 40 to 4.
Senate Bill 3 will also move to the House of Representatives for further discussion beginning early this week.