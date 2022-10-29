The Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch hosts a unique pumpkin painting event

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our youngest Wabash Valley residents enjoyed a special day with first responders.
At the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch, kids of all ages came to enjoy a big Halloween celebration.
The event featured pumpkin painting with several sheriffs' and officers' from across the Wabash Valley.
The goal is to connect with local kids and leave a positive impact on them at a young age.
"These kids may grow up to be law enforcement officers, and if nothing else we know they will be employees and members of the community, so we want them to have a good feeling toward law enforcement and law enforcement to have a good feeling toward them," Scott Minier, the Executive Director at the Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch," said. "It's a two-way street and this is what it's all about."
There were also two very special dedications at the ranch this weekend.
The Youth Orchard was dedicated to Susan and Mark Allen and the new Search and Rescue Canine Training Center was dedicated to the Ripley County Sheriff's Office.