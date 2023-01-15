GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding some scholarships! They'll target students who plan to pursue degrees in criminal justice.
There will be about 40 scholarships available to seniors in high school and college students. The scholarships will be worth $750.
Applicants must be indiana residents, who are:
- full-time students at an indiana college or university
- a current member* of indiana sheriffs' association
- or a child or grandchild of a current member.
Applications are due before April 1, 2023.
Applications are available here.