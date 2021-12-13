The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross sends 13 volunteers to assist in Kentucky

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local organization is answering the call to assist those impacted by the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky.
The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross deployed 13 volunteers as of Monday.
They will be providing mental health services, food, and support.
More volunteers may be sent in the next few days, as crews continue to assess the damage.
Organizers say it is very important that we all come together during these unimaginable times.
"Well, that's what the Red Cross does. That's what we are known for, and proud of...is helping those in their time of need," Hyacinth Rucker with the American Red Cross said.
The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers.
If you want to get involved, you can visit redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.