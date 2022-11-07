The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out.
It is through a referral program the guard announced.
Here's how it works.
If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information on a possible recruit. If that person goes on to enlist - you just made one grand.
"Indiana's patriotic roots have a long, deep and storied history," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard's adjutant general, in an emailed statement. "This program provides a tremendous opportunity for all Hoosiers to be rewarded for their support to the Indiana National Guard. Whether you decide to become a member, or refer a family member or friend, you are helping us grow our force to assist and protect our fellow Hoosiers and Americans."
They do have one big rule, though. If you work for a military recruiting command - or live with someone who does, you're out.
The State of Indiana funds this program. You can learn more here.