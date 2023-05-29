 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

The Indiana DNR urges boaters to stay safe during Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

INDIANA (WTHI) - Warmer conditions mean more people are heading out on the water, but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it also means more people are getting hurt.

Memorial Day Boat Safety

Memorial day is a very popular day for people to spend their time out on the water. To make sure everyone is safe, conservation officers are patrolling these popular lakes.

Tina and Richard Landon are unloading their kayaks at Shakamak State Park. Before stepping in the water, they check for their life jackets as an extra safety measure.

"So we want to be able to be sure that if we're in a panic situation if the boat were to tip over, we don't forget what we know about swimming and end up in trouble out there," said Tina Landon. 

Even if you are a good swimmer, the Landon's say it's crucial to have a life jacket, because most people don't take into account how cold the water is.

"When you get dunked suddenly, you can actually go into a shock and have difficulty swimming, and you'll lose temperature very fast," said Richard Landon. 

According to the Department of Natural Resources," in 2022, 44 people drowned on waterways across Indiana. There were another 72 boat accidents.

That's why Indiana conservation officers will visit popular waterways during boating season.

Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth took the day to check on nearby kayakers. When he pulls up to each visitor, he checks for several things.

"You have to have one wearable life jacket on board for each person that is on board. boats that are 16 feet are greater in length and have to have a type 4 throwable. That's our main rules and current and current registration if they have a motor and stuff like that," said Hollingsworth. 

Not only that, officer Hollingsworth is looking out for any impaired drivers on the water, since most boating crashes involve alcohol.

"So just like a vehicle on the roadway, you can't drink and operate on a motorboat in the state of Indiana. Can't be impaired, I say is a better way," said Hollingsworth. 

Conservation officers also recommend each person has a buddy when entering the water. Like other Hoosier families, the Landon's hope everyone enjoys their summer, but they're also asking for some common courtesy.

"Speedboats and stuff, it's real easy to create enough of a wave to disrupt a kayaker. significantly you can roll a kayak," said Richard Landon. 

If you want to find more information on Indiana's boat safety and regulations...You can go here

Recommended for you