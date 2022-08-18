The importance of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign from a local family's perspective

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is officially underway.
This campaign runs starting now through labor day. The goal is to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.
The Vasquez family understands those dangers firsthand. They lost their son Shawn to a drunk driver two years ago.
Now they're using his story to help prevent more drunk-driving deaths.
Shawn Vasquez was a normal 23-year-old young man, excited for his future. But this would soon change after a drunk driver took his life, a day his parents could've never imagined.
"[You think] it's the 'it'll never happen to me mentality, but [I didn't think] it would happen to me either, but here I am," Dawn Vasquez, his mother said.
Shawn was working as a construction worker near Indianapolis the night of the crash. His parents say an intoxicated woman hit him. She was going 75 mph.
"Just knowing he's not there anymore and learning to be without him, it's a whole new normal," Dawn and David Vasquez, his parents, said.
And Shawn is not the only one who lost his life to a drunk driver. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every 45 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver.
That's why the agency started the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
"People need to realize that when you get behind the wheel you are taking on a great responsibility," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "This great responsibility is that you will get to your destination safely but also for the other motorists who are out here traveling."
In response, Indiana State Police Police are increasing patrols during the campaign.
"We are wanting to get the campaign out there to let the public know that we will be out there and we are aggressively looking for people that are driving under the influence of alcohol," Ames said. "We are going to continue to make our roadways safe for everyone.
And Shawn's parents are also spreading awareness. They joined the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Organization shortly after their son died.
The hope is to save lives and prevent other families from going through something like they did.
"If we could prevent one person from not drinking and driving, it's worth it," Shawn's parents said. "If we can save one life and that one life can save another life and then hopefully it keeps on going."
Police say you should always plan for a safe and sober ride home. Whether that is calling an Uber or asking a friend, it's important you and those around you get home safely.