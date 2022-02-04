The importance of taking extra precautions in colder temperatures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Darrell Padgett was just one of the hundreds of people out shoveling in the Wabash Valley. Lucky for him he did all of his shoveling earlier in the day before bitterly cold temperatures set in this weekend.
But when temperatures drop this low, the danger for frostbite rises. Health experts at Mayo Clinic say frostbite can develop within 30 minutes of being outside and even quicker if there are heavy wind gusts.
Here is what you need to remember to stay safe. Limit your time outdoors if at all possible. However, if you are outside, remember to dress in several layers of warm clothing, and if you have wet clothing, change out of it as soon as possible.
Keep your body moving. This will help keep your blood flowing and your body warm.
Also, watch for signs of frostbite. This can include numbness or a prickling feeling, blistering, and/or changes in skin color. If you do see this, go inside immediately.
Padgett says the best thing you can do in temperatures like these, is to stay inside.
"Bundle up," he said. "Don't just go out if you feel like it. Stay in, and stay warm, and stay safe. Nobody knows how to drive in the ice and snow anymore. Be careful and try to avoid road travel if you can."