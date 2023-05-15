The importance of sharing the road; how you can keep yourself and motorcyclists safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kyle Lex is a Patrolman for the Terre Haute Police Department Traffic Division.
He travels the town on two wheels, and knows how scary it can be sharing the road with those traveling on four wheels.
"I've had several close calls with people not seeing me or encroaching upon my lane," THPD Patrolman Kyle Lex said.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and he has some tips for bikers,
"Just always be vigilant -- don't assume that the vehicle sees you or you see the vehicle -- be visible; stay visible."
As for clothing, he says to wear hard shoes, thick coats and gloves (in case you were to go down), and a protective helmet.
"I've been to enough accidents involving motorcycles, and it usually doesn't turn out well for those without a helmet."
News 10 also spoke to Vigo County Chief Deputy Coroner Curtis Lyle.
He too, has been to his share of motorcycle accidents, but in his case -- all of them fatal. There's one instance that stays fresh in his mind.
"I'm going on these scenes, and I'm looking and seeing a father, and they're hauling a son off that is still alive, and the father is gone -- it's very touching," Vigo County Chief Deputy Coroner Curtis Lyle said.
He says many of the crash sites he's been to were due to a driver running a red light.
"You take your focus off -- it don't take but a second, and there could be a catastrophe there. I think a lot of it is paying attention," Lyle said.
He urges drivers and bikers to be extra careful when trying to make a yellow light.
Something to note -- it's not required by Indiana law to wear a helmet unless you are under the age of 18. However, it's encouraged.