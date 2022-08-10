The impact the Chips Act will have throughout the Midwest

WABASH VALLEY - The US government is making a giant investment in the tiniest of things: Microchips.
Especially in the last decade, microchips have become a key part of our everyday lives. From our cellphones to computers to key fobs for our cars, we are very reliant on them.
Now, the newly signed Chips Act is meant to boost manufacturing in the United States.
President Joe Biden signed the 280 billion dollar Chips Act into law on Tuesday. Local experts agree this bill has the potential to impact the entire nation and here at home.
"This Chips Act will actually help us build up our manufacturing base, but it will also help us build up our research functions so that we can figure out how we can do it better and more efficiently," Sue Smith, the Vice President for the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science at Ivy Tech Community College, said.
Both Indiana and Illinois are among the top 10 US states for manufacturing and relying on local production is a key component of a healthy economy.
But recently that has not been the case. Experts say we've become very reliant on overseas foreign manufacturers. That has led to global delays and supply chain shortages
"When you have supply chain issues it puts a stranglehold on the industry," Smith said. "When the demand is there and we can't supply that demand then people lose their jobs or get laid off and that's a real danger for us as a manufacturing state."
But now with the new bill becoming law, we are weaning away from the reliance on foreign manufacturing.
"Consider these chips as food for a human being because you cannot rely on essentials like food items in foreign countries, so it's the same thing, those chips are essential for technology when it comes to civilian and military applications and I think those manufacturing plants for the next generation of chips is important for us to have in the United States," Mangilal Agrawal, a professor at IUPUI, said.
Not only do experts say this new legislation will help with the production of everyday electronic items but also for United States defense purposes.
"Manufacturing is directly related to the Department of Defense," Smith said. "It's always been directly related to our ability as a country to defend ourselves."
The hope is to establish the United States as a world-class leader in chip manufacturing, but also, to inspire the future generation of workers, which can start at local universities throughout the Wabash Valley.