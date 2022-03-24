The Illinois State Board of Education announces $17 million grant to help students

Springfield, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois State Board of Education just announced a $17 million dollar grant to create the nation's first state-funded Freedom Schools network.
The Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant aims to close the opportunity gap and learning loss experienced by low-income students caused by the pandemic.
The grant was created by Public Act 101-654 and funded with federal Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency dollars. Illinois's Freedom Schools network will be the first in the nation to receive state funding.
The goal with the new Freedom Schools Network is to offer students culturally relevant learning opportunities with academic and social supports, including quality teaching, challenging and engaging curricula, wrap-around supports, a positive school climate, and strong ties to family and community.
The grant is open to public schools, public universities, community colleges, and not-for-profit, community-based organizations. They'll use the money to supplement in-school learning with a research-based, multi-cultural curriculum.
Interested applicants can find the application on the ISBE website by clicking here. You can contact Adenike Sosina at (217) 782-5270 or by emailing her at asosina@isbe.net with any questions. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on April 29.