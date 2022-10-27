The Illinois 12th Congressional District Race candidates are prioritizing the fight against inflation

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Midterm elections are just around the corner, and people across the Wabash Valley are getting ready to cast their votes.
One of this year's anticipated races is in Illinois, where we will see a new U.S. Representative.
The 12th district congressional race is new to the Wabash Valley. That's because state lawmakers re-drew district boundaries earlier this year.
The area includes every Illinois county in the Wabash Valley.
Republican candidate, Mike Bost, is looking to keep his position as the U.S. Representative for Illinois' 12th Congressional District, while democrat, Chip Markel, is looking to take office for the first time.
One of the biggest issues each candidate is hoping to address, if elected, is the immense impact inflation has had on our economy.
"It ends up being one month's loss of salary," Bost said. "In my district, most people can't take a loss of a month's salary, but unfortunately, that is what it did. It's terrible."
"People are struggling with trying to put food on the table, and they're struggling with the decision if 'I should put gas in my car, so I can go to work' or 'do I put food on table, so I can feed my children,'" Markel said.
But both candidates are looking to address the issue of inflation in different ways.
"The first thing we need to do is identify the root cause of inflation," Markel said. "To me, that's corporate greed. When you have corporations making record profits every quarter for the last 10 quarters, to me that's a problem."
"If you want to fight inflation, we need to make sure people are going to work and we need to make sure we have this competition," Bost said. "We [also] need to become energy independent."
Depending on who is elected, both candidates say they hope to help ease the burden that inflation has left on thousands of Illinoisans this year.