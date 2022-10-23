The Hymera community is coming together to raise money for the local library

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley library was in jeopardy of closing, but now the Hymera community is stepping up to save it!
On Sunday, the Hymera Community library hosted a Neptune Foods Jonah Fish Sandwich Fundraiser.
The library has been serving the residents of Sullivan for nearly 40 years, but as of January 2023, they will no longer be getting funds from the Sullivan County Library.
Now, they have to raise these funds on their own to keep the library running.
Organizers say it's so important that the kids in the community have easy access to libraries like this one.
"We feel it's important they have a library they can walk to, and in the summers they can participate in the programs and come on their own, you know? A parent doesn't have to drive them anywhere, they can come on their own," Patty Shidler with the Hymera Community Library Association said.
If you couldn't make it to Sunday's fundraiser, you can still help.
You can send donations to the library at the following address: PO Box 321 Hymera, Indiana 57855.