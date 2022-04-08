The human cost of the Russia and Ukraine war is rising

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the human cost of the war is steadily rising.
Many world leaders are saying Russian forces are specifically targeting civilians in some of their attacks. Some, like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are now calling it genocide.
These ongoing attacks have people near and far worried about the future of Ukraine and its people.
"We see the environment of targeted hatred against Ukrainians on the part of Russians and that is fuel for genocide," Barbara Skinner, a history professor at Indiana State University, said.
She says Russia is now facing multiple war crime allegations.
"If you're intentionally shooting civilians, that is a war crime," she said. "They have intentionally shelled hospitals, theaters, schools, places that were bomb shelters that had the word children written very large on it... hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths."
These ongoing attacks, specifically targeting civilians, now have leaders from around the world stepping up.
On Thursday, the United Nations suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council. On top of this more western nations are imposing sanctions on Russia. Skinner says this will only continue as the war progresses.
"Unfortunately, what I foresee, is more and more heartache, more tragedy, more atrocities, more war crimes, and more crimes against humanity," she said.
The seriousness of these alleged war crimes and future tragedies has people like Skinner reaching out more to loved ones. One of her best friends is living right in the middle of the war.
"I talk to her every week," she said. "I say [to her], you know, am I bothering you? I know you have a lot to do. And she says, no, it's just so, so important. to know that you're thinking about us."
The goal she says is to stand united with all Ukrainians and show them support even from thousands of miles away.
"I have tried very hard to keep up with my friends because they feel attacked and they need to know that they're not forgotten," Skinner said.
