The holidays are not a happy time for everyone...here's how to deal with grief this season.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many of us view the holiday season as the happiest time of the year, but not everyone feels that way. Those who are grieving the loss of a loved may find it difficult to see other people celebrating. The holidays bring back memories of the lost loved one and acts as a constant reminder of loss.
If you tend to feel sad or lonely during this time of year there are some things you can do to help ease the pain. Vitas Healthcare suggests surrounding yourself with loved ones instead of isolating yourself. Honoring your loved one by playing their favorite music, making a dish they loved, and placing flowers or a wreath on their tombstone will honor their memory. Owner of Greiner funeral home, Gary Greiner, shares what you can do to help those mourning a loss find comfort this season.
"Communicate with people who have suffered a loss. Let them know they are there for a cup of coffee, for a phone call, for a cry, a laugh, whatever it might take" shares Greiner.
Owner of Maggie & Moe's Flower Poplar Shop & Decor, Molly Barrett, creates beautiful Christmas wreaths, flowers, and grave blankets for people to put on their loved ones tombstone to show their love.
Do you have a hard time emotionally during the holidays?
"I think it gives some people I don't want to say closure but it gives people the opportunity to just let those people know that they are still remembering them. that they haven't forgotten them in this time of year" says Barrett.
If you are experiencing grief this holiday season click here for local resources that can help.