The holidays are back at Deming Park - here's what you need to know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A touch of the holiday spirit is coming to Terre Haute this week.
Decorations are ready for Christmas in the Park, which starts Wednesday evening at Deming Park.
There will be a candy cane hunt for children starting at 5:00 p.m. at the playground. Festivities will continue leading up to the lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Santa will arrive on the train and then head to the holiday house for pictures. Be sure to take your own camera or cell phone.
The fun continues through the month with opportunities for pictures with Santa, as well as rides on the train sponsored by several local businesses.