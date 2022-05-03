The history of Roe V. Wade and the United States Supreme Court's decision

According to a leaked draft, the United States Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade's holding of a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
The opinion would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades and transform the landscape of women's reproductive health in America.
What is Roe V. Wade?
News 10 spoke with professor Jody Madeira, a professor at IU's School of Law. She talked about what led to the case and its ruling.
Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe in the court documents, wanted an abortion in Texas. But the procedure was illegal in the state.
In 1970, attorneys filed the case on her behalf against Henry Wade. He was a district attorney in Texas.
He enforced the Texas law prohibiting abortion, except to save a woman's life. Ultimately, the case went to the Supreme Court.
In 1973, the court issued a 7 to 2 decision in Roe's favor. It legalized abortion but allowed states to regulate it. The justices ruled that the due process clause of the 14th amendment provides a woman's right to choose an abortion.
"The supreme court made abortion legal across the United States by legitimizing abortion as a decision to be made between a woman and her doctor. Of course, that was the foundational case of Roe V. Wade. It has been changed and updated subsequently by cases most notably a case called Planned Parenthood versus Casey," says Jody Madeira, Ph.D. IU professor of law.
And even in that case, the right to an abortion was still upheld.
The leak
Chief Justice John Roberts says the Supreme Court will investigate the release of a draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade and called the episode "a singular and egregious breach" of trust.
"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here. I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak," Roberts said in a statement Tuesday.
The court's public affairs office confirmed the document published by Politico is "authentic," but stressed that "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."