"The gun is a tool..." More on Indiana's Stand Your Ground law

INDIANA (WTHI)- Local law enforcement and gun owners are reacting to a recent string of unwarranted shootings.

Todd Freeberg of Terre Haute has been a gun owner for years. His guns vary in purpose, from hunting to sport shooting. But, when it comes to protection, Freeberg said simply having a gun in his house doesn't make him feel any safer.

"The gun is a tool," he said. "That's it. It doesn't impart wisdom to me. It doesn't impart what I need to do. It is just a tool. It is the plan in my mind that will make the difference."

But, many people feel more comfortable having this type of tool in their home. One type of law helps defend gun owners if they deice to use their gun for protection: Stand Your Ground.

"A law has been put in place you can use force against another individual," Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police said. "If they believe the force is imminent or it can cause serious bodily harm to themselves or another individual."

Ames said the law has been used in a few Vigo County cases. He said this law protects an individual's right to self-defense not to be an aggressor.

"People need to realize that if someone knocks at your door," Ames said. "You're maybe scared a little bit, but there's no threat to you, you have no authorization to be using the use of force by getting that gun out and doing something that could result in bodily injury or death."

Ames said this law may defend an individual's actions in a court of law. That's after a full criminal investigation has been conducted.

Still, a recent string of unwarranted shootings has both Ames and Freeberg concerned.

Freeberg said he's glad there is a stand your ground law in Indiana. He said other gun owners need to be responsible with their choice of tool for protection.

"If you're going to be a responsible gun owner," he said. "You need to get training. You need to understand how to do that. Not only how to use the weapon, but when to use it. When is it justified and when is it not."