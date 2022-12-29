The Greene County General Hospital has a new police department with six officers

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bryan Woodall is the Chief of Police for Greene County General Hospital.
The Greene County General Hospital now has a police department and six officers recently sworn in.
Woodall hired two part-time officers because the full-time officers are currently working overtime at the hospital.
Chief Bryan Woodall has served as Manager of Public Safety at the hospital since 2013.
He says it's important for the hospital to have an extra protection.
"Anytime you need to go hands-on with somebody or have an issue with someone refusing to leave, you need to have authority to do something, actual tress pass, go hands-on with somebody, just to have that extra protection," said Woodall.
Woodall says the officers can react quickly if there's a threat toward anyone in the facility.
He has served for over 30 years in law enforcement. He's glad to have this role at the hospital.
"I feel like I'm actually doing something in the community. At one point, I felt at the sheriff's department paper shelf I didn't do what I was supposed to be doing in the community. I feel here at the hospital. We're actually doing something good," said Woodall.
Woodall says these officers have undergone special training to serve in this role.