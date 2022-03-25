The Governor of Illinois signs landmark legislation in his effort to pay off debt in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Governor of Illinois signed a landmark legislation in his effort to pay off debt in the state.
Governor JB Pritzker signed senate bill 2803. It pays off $4.1 billion dollars in debt and saves taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments.
The move will also help improve the state's credit standing.
"Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions, and unemployment,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.”