"The goosebumps right now aren't coming from the heat or the water" - Sullivan pool has it's long-awaited soft opening

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan city pool has been closed since 2017, but that all changed this weekend!
The city of Sullivan took a shot at reopening its pool and people poolside say it's been a success.
The countdown is finally over.
Sullivan pool wasted no more time and dove into a soft re-opening.
From kids in the area making the first splash of the summer to mayor Clint Lamb popping up out of the water, Sullivan swimmers say the new pool is a joy to see!
"Quite frankly, the goosebumps right now aren't coming from the heat or the water, it's coming from my heart. I mean, this is amazing. I'm on the brink of tears to be quite honest with you," Lamb said.
Not everyone thought a pool would come to Sullivan by the end of the summer, or at all.
Mayor Lamb says many people thought the idea was a bit off the deep end and he's flipping out with excitement!
"Oh my gosh, words can't express what's going on here today. This was a long time coming. This is an initiative and a program that many did not actually expect to happen, but we're here! We're splashing today in Sullivan," he said.
People that grew up in the area like the pool's head lifeguard Elly Hamilton say the "Sullivan Pool 2.0" is an even bigger splash than expected.
"This is kind of like, unrecognizable from the old pool. It's kind of like a resort. It's beautiful, it's great, that's all I can say is that it's amazing!" Hamilton said.
For Lamb, his list of memories at the pool is about as long as the line was to get in.
"It's nostalgic for the folks that were born here and raised here and grew up here myself, and my parents bringing me here, my grandparents bringing my mother down and my family, and also when I brought my kids here," Lamb said.
Hamilton says the pool and her job are a slam dunk!
"If you don't like the sun, you got your own area to be shady, but I personally love the sun and being outside. It's great! It couldn't be a better job!" Hamilton said.
Whether you prefer to sit poolside and relax or jump right in, Sullivan pool says to come on out!