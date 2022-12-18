The gift of cheaper gas prices is coming to the area this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a gift for drivers this holiday season as gas prices continue to drop throughout the Wabash Valley.
Just in the last month, gas prices have dropped $0.60.
According to Triple AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.15.
In Indiana, you will be paying slightly under that, and in Illinois you may be paying slightly over that. But folks in the Wabash Valley are finding even better deals.
Many stations in the area are now under the $3.00 mark.
"It feels like a relief, like a weight is taken off of you" Brooke Fancher, one Wabash Valley resident, said. "Like summer, you are busy going on vacation, but in the winter months with Christmas and various holidays, it feels nice to get a break, and that you can actually afford to go places.
The hope is the trend of these falling prices will continue into the New Year.
For more specifics on the price of gas in your home county, click here.