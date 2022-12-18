 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE STATE THURSDAY THROUGH
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

A significant storm system is expected to move through the area
Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow,
high winds, sub zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill
all possible across Indiana during that time frame. While
confidence remains low on exact details of timing and track of the
system and areas where heavy snow could fall, confidence remains
high in the dangerously cold air threat and high wind potential.

Early look at confidence for potential winter storm:

Areas of higher confidence:
* Period of high winds with a wind shift to the northwest Thursday
into Friday
* Extremely cold arctic air this weekend with temperatures falling
below zero
* Dangerous wind chills possibly down to -20F to -30F this weekend
* Periods of snow showers on the backside of the system Friday
into Saturday

Areas of lower confidence:
* Exact storm track and where areas of heavy snowfall could set up
* Snowfall amounts remain very uncertain at the moment, higher
confidence in accumulating snow further north and west
* Temperatures Thursday into Friday, could vary significantly
across short distances through the state depending on track of
the system

People need to stay alert to the forecast and the possible changing
weather conditions through the week. Be prepared for potential
travel impacts.

The gift of cheaper gas prices is coming to the area this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a gift for drivers this holiday season as gas prices continue to drop throughout the Wabash Valley.

Just in the last month, gas prices have dropped $0.60.

According to Triple AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.15. 

In Indiana, you will be paying slightly under that, and in Illinois you may be paying slightly over that. But folks in the Wabash Valley are finding even better deals.

Many stations in the area are now under the $3.00 mark.

"It feels like a relief, like a weight is taken off of you" Brooke Fancher, one Wabash Valley resident, said. "Like summer, you are busy going on vacation, but in the winter months with Christmas and various holidays, it feels nice to get a break, and that you can actually afford to go places.

The hope is the trend of these falling prices will continue into the New Year.

For more specifics on the price of gas in your home county, click here.

