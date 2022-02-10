The future of Terre Haute's east side and the casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new proposed casino location will impact the community economically. Churchill Downs wants it on the east side but it still has to pass through the city council.
For local businesses on this side of town and the Terre Haute Regional Airport, many say that the new casino will bring in plenty of revenue. The executive director of the airport has some ideas in mind when this comes to fruition.
"We're not sure if they'll be packages put together or things like that with golf or weekend packages, so we're kinda looking forward to how it will work. I think being on the east side will definitely help us some."
Jeff Hauser says he's thrilled at the idea of the casino being less than 5 miles away from the airport.
"I think east side is the right location. Maybe that's because I'm closer to the east side, but I'm excited to get the casino started."
As far as what he's looking forward to most, that's still up in the air.
"I'm not sure, yet I think it's the unknown. we're just not sure how to react to it yet."
He says there are still a lot of unanswered questions on how things will go, but, feels this is still a good idea.
"We just don't know much about it yet. We're trying; when we thought it was going to be over here, we started looking at it, then it was going to the other side, so we just kinda quit. So we know we're just trying to figure out how it will affect us. I think it will bring us some traffic. We just don't know how much."