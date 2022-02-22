The future of Indiana House Bill 1373

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Emergency Medical Services Association (IMESA) recently called on the Senate to pass House Bill 1373.
The goal of the bill was to protect the high costs for Hoosiers receiving 911 emergency services. This would require insurance companies to cover the cost of emergency transport by reaching fair reimbursement rates with ambulance service providers.
But recently, Kim Godden, the Indiana EMS legislative chair says she learned the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services will not hear the bill.
This would effectively defeat it.
Godden says lawmakers told her they held back due to what came down to the costs.
"They're concerned that costs are going to go higher," she said. "I mean, costs are already high. Costs are high for us right now. But it's not going to change at all, for the Hoosier who's actually getting the bill for the ambulance transport."
But EMS legislators like Kim Godden are now turning the future.
"Hopefully next year, this initiative will come up again, or maybe the issue will be resolved without needing legislation and the commercial payers will open up their doors to negotiate"
She says with the combination of more Hoosiers speaking up, educating the public on the fairness of costs, and EMS providers finding a balance with the worker shortage problem, this could make a world of a difference for the future of Hoosiers using emergency medical services.
Now, News 10 has learned the bill was listed for Wednesday's hearing with the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services. However, according to the latest schedule, that hearing has been canceled.