The Friendship House is ready to expand - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Friendship House is nearly ready to expand.
We've told you about the organization before. It helps people with physical or mental disabilities live independently.
The group has been collecting donations to buy a new facility. As of right now, it has raised $20,000 to put towards a down payment.
Now, it's looking for the perfect place to move into.
Leaders at the Friendship House say they're hoping to be a shining light wherever they move.
"The community that we're building inside our house tends to leak out to our neighbors and basically our town. We want this to be a place where our friends can live and thrive," Jess Berryhill said.
The Friendship House is also asking for monetary donations or household items.
If you'd like to donate or you have a building for sale you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.