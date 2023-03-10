The Friends of Ernie Pyle group is raising money to bring Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Vermillion County. Here's how you can help

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Friends of Ernie Pyle are hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in just a few months.
It will be in Vermillion County from June 9-11.
The group is looking for businesses, organizations or individuals to sponsor the effort.
It's also looking for volunteers to help when the wall gets here.
The group says this is an important opportunity to allow people to honor Vietnam veterans locally.
"So many people in our area are not able to travel and be able to see the wall, and this gives them an opportunity to be able to pay their respects to these soldiers," said Roxann Scott, the treasurer of Friends of Ernie Pyle.
If you'd like to sign up to volunteer or donate, click here.