"The freedoms we enjoy in this country aren't actually free" WWII remembrance weekend took place

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"The freedoms we enjoy in this country aren't actually free" WWII remembrance weekend took place

  • Updated
  • 0
Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum hosted a unique event this weekend and it was all in honor of World War II remembrance.

The event used battle reenactments and different displays to show people what things were like in that time period, truly bringing history to life. More than 100 reenactors help to put on an event like this one.

The World War II remembrance weekend in Vincennes has been going on for more than 15 years now. It used to be just once a year but now they do one in both the Spring and Fall.

The curator of the museum, Jim Osborne, says it's important for folks to know this history.

"They understand what our soldiers went through in World War II and what they did to help preserve not only this country but the world's freedom and how the sacrifices that they went through in order to do that," Osborne said.

Osborne also says several World War II veterans usually come out, but over the years fewer and fewer have been making it out to the event. This past weekend one veteran showed up.

One 90-year-old Korean War vet and volunteer at the museum recounts the time he was injured in battle.

"That's when they shot me three times, boom boom boom, just like that," Ike Murphy, a Korean war veteran, said. " I gotta give the guy credit because he knew what he was doing.".

Bryan Andrews, a historical reenactor, has been volunteering for more than 10 years now. He says these demonstrations help bring the history to life.

"Being a reenactor we're able to kind of come out here and bring these displays to life and give you a more interactive perspective," he said. "That's why it's critically important what we do, to be able to pass that history on to people."

Osborne hit home on the fact that freedom isn't free and we have a lot of gratitude for all of our veterans.

"We want our youth, our younger people to grow up understanding that the freedoms we enjoy in this country aren't actually free and there was a price paid for it throughout our history," he said

The next event will take place Labor Day weekend.

