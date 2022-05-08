"The freedoms we enjoy in this country aren't actually free" WWII remembrance weekend took place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum hosted a unique event this weekend and it was all in honor of World War II remembrance.
The event used battle reenactments and different displays to show people what things were like in that time period, truly bringing history to life. More than 100 reenactors help to put on an event like this one.
The World War II remembrance weekend in Vincennes has been going on for more than 15 years now. It used to be just once a year but now they do one in both the Spring and Fall.
The curator of the museum, Jim Osborne, says it's important for folks to know this history.
"They understand what our soldiers went through in World War II and what they did to help preserve not only this country but the world's freedom and how the sacrifices that they went through in order to do that," Osborne said.
Osborne also says several World War II veterans usually come out, but over the years fewer and fewer have been making it out to the event. This past weekend one veteran showed up.
One 90-year-old Korean War vet and volunteer at the museum recounts the time he was injured in battle.
"That's when they shot me three times, boom boom boom, just like that," Ike Murphy, a Korean war veteran, said. " I gotta give the guy credit because he knew what he was doing.".
Bryan Andrews, a historical reenactor, has been volunteering for more than 10 years now. He says these demonstrations help bring the history to life.
"Being a reenactor we're able to kind of come out here and bring these displays to life and give you a more interactive perspective," he said. "That's why it's critically important what we do, to be able to pass that history on to people."
Osborne hit home on the fact that freedom isn't free and we have a lot of gratitude for all of our veterans.
"We want our youth, our younger people to grow up understanding that the freedoms we enjoy in this country aren't actually free and there was a price paid for it throughout our history," he said
The next event will take place Labor Day weekend.