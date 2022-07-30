The first annual Bears for Kids Ride underway in Sullivan

SULLVIAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The first annual "Bears for Kids" Ride was underway in Sullivan this weekend.
The American Legion Riders Post 139 hosted this 110-mile ride each with a stuffed animal in hand to donate.
It's all to support the Sullivan County Community Hospital.
The hope is to bring patients of all ages some cheer and something to smile about when they're in the hospital.
"When you are down and out and at the hospital, this might just be something that helps get you through it better," Ken Schoof, the American Legion Riders Treasurer, said.
Organizers say two tables worth of stuffed animals were donated along with several hundred dollars in donations.
If you missed out on Saturday's event, you can donate new stuffed animals to those in need by visiting the American Legion Riders Post 139. That is located at 1631 N. Section Street in Sullivan.