The fighting engineers have a new state-of-the-art football scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is giving its football stadium an upgrade.
A generous $1-million donation will pay for a brand new electronic scoreboard. The donation is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy.
The scoreboard will display live in-game action, game information and graphics, and highlight sponsors.
The school says it will be the third largest among all division-3 stadiums east of the Mississippi.
The scoreboard will be unveiled tomorrow during the Fightin' Engineers' first home game for the year.