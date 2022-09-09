 Skip to main content
The fighting engineers have a new state-of-the-art football scoreboard

Rose-Hulman's new football scoreboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is giving its football stadium an upgrade.

A generous $1-million donation will pay for a brand new electronic scoreboard. The donation is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy.

The scoreboard will display live in-game action, game information and graphics, and highlight sponsors.

The school says it will be the third largest among all division-3 stadiums east of the Mississippi.

The scoreboard will be unveiled tomorrow during the Fightin' Engineers' first home game for the year.