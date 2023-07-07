 Skip to main content
The federal prison in Terre Haute is hiring, here's how you can get in on a hiring event

Terre Haute federal prison

WTHI File Photo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal correctional complex in Terre Haute is hiring - and it's inviting job seekers to come out to its upcoming hiring event this Thursday.

The event is happening at the United States Penitentiary's front lobby on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Anyone interested is welcome to apply. A resume workshop and application assistance will be available.

The complex is mainly looking for correctional officers.

If you can't attend the event but still want to apply, check out this link.

