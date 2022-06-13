The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE,
NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

  • 0
The Fed may have to do something it hasn't done since 1994 to tame inflation

Stocks plunged and were down sharply again on June13 across the globe, and investors are nervous because the Fed could be heading into uncharted territory, pictured here, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 31, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci/AP

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.

Stocks plunged Friday and were down sharply again Monday across the globe. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond rose to 3.27%, the highest level since November 2018.

Investors are nervous because the Fed could be heading into uncharted territory. A three-quarter point rate increase would certainly show that the Fed is really worried about inflation.

But a move of that magnitude, although not unprecedented, is exceedingly rare. The last time the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points was in the Alan Greenspan era: November 1994.

To be sure, the market still has some doubts that the Fed will be that aggressive at this Wednesday's meeting. According to fed funds futures listed on the CME, traders are pricing in a 60% chance that the central bank will raise rates by only a half point. But expectations for a three-quarters-of-a-point increase have gone up from just 3% a week ago to 40% now.

Economists at Barclays think the Fed will announce a three-quarter-point hike Wednesday "to reinforce credibility and get ahead of inflationary pressures. The broader game plan will likely be to raise rates as expeditiously as possible."

Jefferies economists have also now joined the 75 basis point camp, saying in a report over the weekend that "inflation isn't peaking, it isn't even plateauing. It is still accelerating, and it will likely do so again in June."

The Jefferies economists added that even though "the Fed hates surprising the market ... the sharp increase in inflation expectations" is "an escape clause and gives Powell an out."

"In light of recent developments, no one will criticize the Fed for hiking [three quarters of a percent]," the Jefferies economists added.

So investors probably shouldn't completely rule out the possibility of a three-quarter point hike as soon as Wednesday. And if it doesn't happen then, one could be coming at the Fed's next meeting in July.

In fact, the Fed funds futures on the CME are now pricing in a more than 50% chance of a three-quarter-point increase next month and a more than 25% chance the Fed will jack up rates by a full percentage point.

Would that be an extreme move? Of course, but investors seem to realize that when Powell (and other Fed members) say repeatedly that the Fed's decisions are "data dependent," they really mean what they say.

Well, guess what? The inflation data still stinks. That's why even a full-point increase sometime soon can't be completely ruled out.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

