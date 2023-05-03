The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point

The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, the tenth rate hike since the central bank started its battle against inflation last March.
The move comes amid ongoing fragility in the banking sector triggered partly by higher interest rates, and following the collapse of three regional banks.
The Fed's post-meeting statement re-emphasized the central bank's commitment to bringing down inflation, and left additional rate increases a possibility, depending on developments in the financial system and on inflation.
The Fed also noted that tougher lending standards are likely to slow the economy, which could help the central bank achieve its targeted inflation goal.
"Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation," the statement said. "The extent of those effects remains uncertain."
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
