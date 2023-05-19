 Skip to main content
The FCC works to crack down on robocalls - but the bad guys are already finding workaround

The FCC is cracking down on 'auto warranty' robocalls

US telecom providers will now be required to block millions of illegal robocalls a day advertising extended vehicle warranties, the Federal Communications Commission said July 21, taking aim at a group of individuals accused of sending more than 8 billion such messages since 2018.

 ronstik/Adobe Stock

The Federal Communications Commission shut down a company behind millions of illegal robocalls.

Now, the FCC is taking more action against the annoying callers.

Phone providers have until June to implement new call authentication technology. It helps to weed out fake calls, limiting the number of robocalls that make it to your phone.

But robocall experts say criminals have already found a workaround.

"Well, the bad guys went and got a bunch of real numbers. So the scammers have just kept going," Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail, said.

The FCC is also calling on lawmakers to update phone laws. That's as criminals continue to find loopholes in the current 30-year-old legislation.

