 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The FBI is asking for tips on finding a man who may have information about a child victim

  • Updated
  • 0
John Doe 47
By Chris Essex

The FBI is looking for help in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The agency is working to identify a man who may have information about the child victim.

A man known only as "John Doe 47" was shown with a child in a video that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has.

Federal officials believe the file was made before April 2020.

The FBI says he is likely between the ages of 18 and 25 and speaks English.

Investigators are not sure where he may be located. You can submit tips through the FBI's website and tipline.

Download PDF John Doe PDF

Recommended for you